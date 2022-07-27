U-20 Women’s World Cup: My target is to win first game against USA – Coach Ben Fokuo

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Black Princesses head coach, Ben Fokuo has revealed that his main focus is to help his team win the opening game against the USA at the U-20 Women’s World.



The Black Princesses will begin their campaign at the World Cup in Costa Rica with a match against the USA on August 11 before coming up against the Netherlands and Japan.



Speaking in an interview before the team left the shores of Ghana, coach Ben Fokuo told Accra-based Happy FM about his plans for the tournament.



“Looking at our group, it is very difficult because of our opponents who are currently ahead of us. This is a new year and we know we can also compete and perform against them,” he said.



“We are really prepared to face our opponents. All the countries are strong and tough so we have to work hard.



“My target is to win my first game against the USA. If you win the first game, it gives you a lot of motivation,” he added.



The Black Princesses are making their 4th appearance at the U-20 World Cup and want to make a huge impact by making it to the knockout phase of the competition.



The team left the shores of Ghana in the early hours of Tuesday, July 27 for France where they will be camping as they prepare for the tournament in Costa Rica.



