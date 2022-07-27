U-20 Women's World Cup: Black Princesses is ready – Coach Ben Fokuo

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Head coach of the Black Princesses, Ben Fokuo says Ghana is ready for the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup tournament.



Ghana has been paired against USA, Netherlands and Japan in Group D ahead of the tournament to be staged in Costa Rica next month.



The Black Princesses are expected to depart Accra for France on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 to continue preparations for the World Cup.



They will face the France National U-20 side on Friday, July 29 as part of preparations for the tournament.



‘’Since we started preparations about five weeks ago, the girls have been doing well in training and giving off their best. They put up good performance in the training matches and it shows they are ready for the tournament ahead” Coach Fokuo told ghanafa.org



“We will be leaving for France to play an international friendly and have our final preparations before we leave to Costa Rica for the tournament. It will be a good test for the team ahead of the tournament.



‘’The girls are eager to give everything to raise the flag of Ghana high and go far in this competition.



“Everybody is happy and ready for the game against France as it will help strengthen the team. The girls are ready to work hard for the target we have set for ourselves as a team.



“We need the support of Ghanaians as we embark on our sixth consecutive World Cup appearance.” he added.