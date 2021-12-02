U-20 WC Qualifiers: Black Princesses coach confident of beating Zambia

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Black Princesses head coach Ben Fokuo is optimistic his side will beat Zambia in the 2022 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana will take on the Young Copper Queens in the first leg on Saturday, December 4, 2021.



This will be the Black Princesses’ first test in the qualifying stages after Mauritania’s withdrawal and thus giving the Princesses a walkover.



“We started camping about three months ago, just to make sure we had a formidable team to represent the nation," coach Fokuo said en route to Lusaka on Tuesday.



“We’ve had some friendly matches which have helped us prepare for the game.



“We now have to go there and make sure theat the players we have picked will go and get a good result for the nation."



The reverse fixture is slated for Accra in two weeks’ time.



The FIFA U-20 World Cup is slated for Costa Rica next year.



Ghana are chasing a record sixth straight FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup. The Black Princesses made their first World Cup appearance in 2010 and have gone ahead to play in five tournaments on the spin. (2010, 2012,2014, 2016, 2018).



