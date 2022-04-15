U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers: Black Maidens coach Baba Nuhu confident of reaching final round

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Maidens coach, Baba Nuhu is confident of beating Guinea and advancing to the final round of the U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifiers.



Ghana will face Guinea on Saturday, April 16 at the Stade Général Lansana Conté de Congo Conakry in Guinea, with the rematch scheduled for April 30 at the Cape Coast stadium.



Nuhu's team advanced to this stage with a 4-0 aggregate win over Senegal last month.



"These days, women's football is played everywhere and you cannot underrate any team,” Nuhu said ahead of the first leg.



"We will work hard to improve on our missed chances and get things right."



Ghana are attempting to set an African record with their seventh appearance on the global stage, while Guinea is attempting to make their first appearance at the tournament and must pull off an upset against the Black Maidens to keep their hopes alive.