U-17 WWCQ: Algerian referee to handle Ghana-Guinea clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 27 April 2022

Source: GNA

Algerian referee, Lamia Atman has been appointed by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to handle the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) U-17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Ghana and Guinea.



Ghana would welcome Guinea at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Saturday, April 30 for the second leg battle.



Referee Atman would be assisted on the lines by compatriot Asma Feriel Ouahab, Togolese Abra Sitsofe Agbedanou and Ghada Mehat as the fourth referee also from Algeria.



Virginia Mendes Da Cruz from Guinea Bissau would serve as the Match Commissioner whilst Dr. Christiana Baah from Ghana takes charge of Covid-19 responsibilities.



The Black Maidens of Ghana would go into the game with a 3-1 advantage and would seek to emerge victorious to zoom into the final round of the qualifiers.



The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup would be staged in October in India.