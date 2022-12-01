Twum Boafo hits out at Western Media over reportage on Qatar World Cup

Sports News of Thursday, 1 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwadwo Twum Boafo, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress has hit out at the western media over what he contends to be bias and racist-driven agenda against the 2022 World Cup being held in Qatar.



Twum Boafo in a series of tweets rebuffed claims by the European and American media, questioning their moral impetus to criticize Qatar.



According to him, the Europeans and Americans who continue to pontificate about some of the issues in Qatar, have in the past perpetuated similar acts and therefore are not well-placed to adopt a saint-link posture on such matters.



He believes Qatar, like every country should be given the chance to evolve and develop its society based on the values and norms they cherish.



“I am not the moron here, fellow red. YOU ARE. You keep calling lessons in history. whataboutism. Keep criticizing your own people and leave others to revolve to where you are now. People like you need re-education. Thanks to Twitter, your cantankerous pen will meet the truth



“Keep criticizing them again. I wish the forefathers of the Africans your forefathers forcibly took to build western civilization over 400 years could send Western Union back to their people. But I guess that’s whataboutery too huh? Lecture your Home Secretary,” he tweeted in reply to a post that seem to discredit and batter the image of Qatar.



The coverage of the 2022 World Cup by Western media has largely been dominated by what some view to be negative reportage borne out of racism and discontent with FIFA opting to give the Middle East a feel of the game.



Contrary to the negative press, the football in Qatar has been great with some major upsets recorded so far. Saudi Arabia’s win over Argentina and Morocco topping a group that had Belgium and Croatia rank up there with some of the biggest upsets in the history over the competition.



On Friday, the group phase of the tournament will be wrapped up with the Black Stars of Ghana in action against Uruguay.



Despite talks of revenge against Luis Suarez’s side, Coach Otto Addo says his side views the game as a normal one and will hope to exploit the spaces in the Uruguayan team.