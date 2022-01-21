Two times Black Stars sneak into Ghana after AFCON disgrace

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Ghanaians are still angry with the Black Stars for bowing out of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon with just a point in a group that had Morocco, Gabon, and Comoros.



Team Ghana’s performance in the Africa Cup of Nations has been on the decline as the Black Stars have won just a game in their last seven appearances at the continental showpiece making Ghanaians question the competence of the leadership of the team and the playing body.



Ghana exited the Round of 16 stage at the 2019 Cup of Nations in Egypt and recorded their lowest point at the ongoing 2021 edition with a group stage exit after a 3-2 defeat to Comoros on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.



The Black Stars is still trending in the media space with various suggestions being put across on how good to restructure the team as some Ghanaians continue to criticize the team on their arrival time into the country.



GhanaWeb looks at the two times that the Black Stars sneaked in the country at dawn following a bad performance at the AFCON in the last decade.



AFCON 2019: Black Stars arrive in Ghana after failing to end title drought



The Black Stars after winning just a game in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations and being eliminated by Tunisia at the knockout stage arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on July 11, 2019.



The team in 2019 arrived in Ghana without winger Christian Atsu who left Egypt for England after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the competition.



They arrived at a time when the whole country was asleep in order to escape the wrath of Ghanaians.



2021 AFCON: Black Stars sneak into Ghana at dawn after AFCON disgrace



Just like in 2019, the Black Stars entourage arrived at the time most Ghanaians were in bed.



Members of Ghana’s Senior National Team, the Black Stars sneaked into the country at 3:00 am on Thursday, January 20, 2022, after their fiasco at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations.



The team arrived home on a quiet note at dawn with some local players and technical members of the team after their knockout from the AFCON.



Most of the foreign-based players did not return to Accra with the team as they flew back to their respective club teams.