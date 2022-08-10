Two times Black Stars players took Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale songs to the world

Sports News of Wednesday, 10 August 2022

Sports and entertainment have this intrinsic connection that binds them together and occasionally see the two overlappings.



Millions of examples exist to show how sports and entertainment have combined since time immemorial to offer human beings great exhilaration and escape from the daily troubles that life brings.



Here in Ghana, there are numerous references of instances where sports and entertainment combined to serve great excitement.



Two of such instances are when Black Stars players used their roles at club level as launchpads for some Ghanaian songs on the global stage.



In August 2018, Thomas Partey gave his Spanish fans a treat of Stonebwoy’s ‘Tomorrow’ song at their old Vincente Calderon Stadium.



Partey who was being honored for making 100 appearances for Atletico Madrid chose the song that chronicled his journey from Ashaiman to Madrid, an inspiring story of rags to riches.



Four years on after Partey made that awe-inspiring move, Ghanaian striker Felix Afena-Gyan has done the same for dancehall great Shatta Wale.



At AS Roma’s introductory ceremony for the 2022/2023 season, the young striker opted for Shatta Wale’s ‘On God’ song that expressed gratitude to God for his rise from Ghana to Rome where he made history last season.



Afena-Gyan’s gesture was well received by Shatta Wale who reacted by expressing his love and appreciation for the 19-year-old winger.



Meanwhile, Felix Afena-Gyan has been linked with a move away from AS Roma in the transfer window.



Reports are rife that the youngster will be loaned out to clubs in Serie A to seek more playing time to continue his progress.











