'Two over two' - Black Stars captain Andre Ayew reacts to Zimbabwe victories

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars captain, Andre Dede Ayew is 'super' happy about Ghana's back-to-back victories over Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers.



The 31-year-old, who scored in the 3-1 win at home against the Warriors thanked Ghanaians for their support insisting that the race with the Bafana Bafanas of South Africa for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers playoff slot is not over yet.



Despite winning the two-legged game, the Black Stars sit second on the table behind South Africa.



"Two over two. still in the race .. we will keep going ! Thanks for your support and prayers," wrote the Al Sadd forward on Twitter.



Ayew started from the bench in the second leg in Harare, raising questions about Milovan Rajevac's selection, but the ex-Marseille forward was named as a substitute for precautionary reasons.



