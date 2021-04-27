'Two more Nigeria uni students wey gunmen kidnap don die'- Kaduna Goment

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 27 April 2021
Source: bbc.com
Kaduna state goment don announce say two more students wey gunmen kidnap from Greenfield University don die.
Di state goment tok say dem dey sad for dis 'evil wey dis gunmen dey do against innocent students wey dem kidnap as dem dey pursue dia education to get beta glorious future'.
"Di goment of Kaduna State under di leadership of Malam Nasir El-Rufai dey saddened by dis evil perpetrated against innocent students wey dey kidnap while dem dey pursue dia education for a glorious future." Kaduna state Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs tok for one statement.
"Di goment send dia deep empathy to dia families and di university management, and pray for di repose of dia souls."
Dis latest death dey happun afta Kaduna state goment bin announce on Friday say three of di students wey gunmen kidnap from di university don die.
20 students na im gunmen kidnap last Tuesday along with three non-academic staff from di private Greenfield University wey dey inside Chikun area of di state.
Di kidnappers storm di university around midnight wia dem kill one staff and carry di students go.