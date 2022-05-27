Two home-based players make Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022
Source: happyghana.com
Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United are the only two local-based players to have made the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup friendlies.
Coach Otto Addo has invited 33-players for the games next month with Ghana taking on Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic before a trip to Japan for the four-nation tournament.
League leaders Asante Kotoko have no player in the recent call-up by the Black Stars coach despite some impressive performances exhibited by some players.
Meanwhile, Black Stars' skippers Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh make a return to the team after missing out on the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to suspension.
Kamaldeen Sulemana and Baba Rahman make a return to the squad after injury and saw them miss the World Cup playoff in March against Nigeria.
Thomas Partey was not named in the squad for the doubleheader due to injury.
Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo will be making his debut after missing out on his first call up for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to injury.
The team is set to open camp this weekend as they prepare for the opening games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.
Below is the full squad:
GOALKEEPERS
Jojo Wollacott- Swindon Town
Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen
Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen
Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates
Defenders
Denis Odoi- Club Brugge
Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot
Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux
Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading
Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes
Daniel Amartey- Leicester City
Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo
Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew
MIDFIELDERS
Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca
Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol
Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent
Mohammed Kudus- Ajax
Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli
Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen
WINGERS
Joseph Paintsil- Genk
Andre Ayew- Al Sadd
Augustine Okrah- Bechem United
Osman Bukari- Nantes
Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP
Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes
Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew
Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum
STRIKER
Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace
Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak
Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma
Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel
Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City
Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor
Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt