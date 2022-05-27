Two home-based players make Black Stars squad for 2023 AFCON qualifiers

Sports News of Friday, 27 May 2022

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak striker, Daniel Afriyie Barnie and Augustine Okrah of Bechem United are the only two local-based players to have made the Black Stars squad for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and the World Cup friendlies.



Coach Otto Addo has invited 33-players for the games next month with Ghana taking on Madagascar and the Central Africa Republic before a trip to Japan for the four-nation tournament.



League leaders Asante Kotoko have no player in the recent call-up by the Black Stars coach despite some impressive performances exhibited by some players.



Meanwhile, Black Stars' skippers Andre Ayew and Benjamin Tetteh make a return to the team after missing out on the 2022 World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to suspension.



Kamaldeen Sulemana and Baba Rahman make a return to the squad after injury and saw them miss the World Cup playoff in March against Nigeria.



Thomas Partey was not named in the squad for the doubleheader due to injury.



Bristol City forward Antoine Semenyo will be making his debut after missing out on his first call up for the World Cup playoff against Nigeria due to injury.



The team is set to open camp this weekend as they prepare for the opening games of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



Below is the full squad:



GOALKEEPERS



Jojo Wollacott- Swindon Town



Abdul Manaf Nurudeen- Eupen



Lawrence Ati-Zigi- St. Gallen



Richard Ofori- Orlando Pirates



Defenders



Denis Odoi- Club Brugge



Alidu Seidu- Clermont Foot



Gideon Mensah- Bordeaux



Abdul Baba Rahman- Reading



Abdul Mumin- Vitoria Guimaraes



Daniel Amartey- Leicester City



Joseph Aidoo- Celta Vigo



Jonathan Mensah – Columbus Crew



MIDFIELDERS



Iddrisu Baba- Mallorca



Edmund Addo- Sheriff Tiraspol



Elisha Owusu – KAA Gent



Mohammed Kudus- Ajax



Daniel Kofi Kyereh- St. Pauli



Mubarak Wakaso- Shenzhen



WINGERS



Joseph Paintsil- Genk



Andre Ayew- Al Sadd



Augustine Okrah- Bechem United



Osman Bukari- Nantes



Abdul Fatawu Issahaku- Sporting CP



Kamaldeen Sulemana- Stade Rennes



Yaw Yeboah- Columbus Crew



Christopher Antwi-Adjei- Bochum



STRIKER



Jordan Ayew- Crystal Palace



Daniel Afriyie- Hearts of Oak



Felix Afena Gyan- AS Roma



Kwesi Okyere Wriedt- Holstien Kiel



Antoine Semenyo- Bristol City



Benjamin Tetteh- Yeni Malatyaspor



Braydon Manu- SV Darmstadt