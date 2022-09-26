Two arrested over unauthorized streaming of Asante Kotoko vs Hearts match

Sports News of Monday, 26 September 2022

Two persons were arrested by the police at the Baba Yara Stadium for illegally streaming the Ghana Premier League match between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak on their social media platforms.



The culprits were arrested during the Super clash game when they were busily filming the game with their devices



Prior to the match, StarTimes cautioned the public to desist from streaming the match on any platform.



StarTimes who are the exclusive right holders of the Ghana Premier League matches signed a five-year deal worth $5.25million with the Ghana Football Association in 2020.



Under the agreement, no media or individual could stream any part of the Ghana Premier League match on any platform as the TV rights belongs to the Chinese firm.



The two are being interrogated and could be fined for unlawful distribution of the Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak match.



Portions of the letters read;



NOTICE TO CEASE AND DESIST



We act as lawyers for and on behalf of Startimes Development Ghana Limited of Accra (hereinafter referred to as 'our client') and write pursuant to its instructions thereof.



The purpose of this letter is to inform you that our client reserves and own all production and broadcast rights for all the Ghana Premier League and FA CUP matches played under the auspices of the Licensor (Ghana Football Association) in respect of the 2019/2020 to 2023/2024 seasons ("the events") that was first published on 20th January 2020 and which agreement is protected by the laws of Ghana.



It has been brought to the attention of our client that you have made an unauthorized production and broadcast of a match played under the auspices of the GFA which is titled Match Day 1 Fixture, Aduana Stars vrs Accra Hearts of Oak played at Dormaa on the 11th day of September 2022 via live streaming to the public.



As you have not sought or requested permission/authorization to use, nor to make and/or distribute, sell, lend, or lease any of our client's exclusive right titled Match Day 1 Fixture, Aduana Stars vrs Accra Hearts of Oak, you are hereby notified to CEASE AND DESIST any and all further unlawful acts of infringement with regards to your actions relating to this matter.



Failure to comply with this notice will confirm your complicity and leave our client with no other alternative but to proceed to file a civil action suit seeking monetary damages and compensation for court and attorney's fees in direct result of your unlawful actions.



It is not our client's wish to seek legal recourse, however, our client will vehemently do all that is necessary to protect its rights and interest.



Please take note that this letter will be the only and last warning we will provide. Therefore, you are hereby requested to immediately CEASE and DESIST any further acts and within three (3) business days of receipt of this notice, return the signed written assurance attached, affirming that you will refrain from any further acts of infringement on our client's rights.



