Two Karela United fans arrested for assaulting Medeama players, five suspects on the run

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Two Karela United fans have been arrested for attacking Medeama players and smashing the windows of the team’s bus following a feisty FA Cup match at Aiyinase on Sunday while five more suspects remain on the run.



Two men – David Yankey nicknamed Akpale, 32, and Jonathan Essien, 33, have been arrested by the Tarkwa Police following a swoop on Sunday night.



The two suspects will be sent to the Sekondi Regional Police Headquarters for further action on Monday.



Seven suspects are believed to have instigated and attacked players of the visiting team and damaged the team’s bus following Karela United’s 2-1 defeat to Medeama in the FA Cup Round of 32.



GHANAsoccernet.com can report that five more suspects – who are based in Tarkwa’s Akoon are on the run for engaging in the dastardly act at the Crossby Awuah Park.



The Police are hot on the heels of five other suspects whose names are given as Isaac Arthur, Otwu, Palamo, Sunset and Kofi.



The Crossby Awuah park has been closed down indefinitely following the savage attacks requiring Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa to need stitches and team bus windows smashed.



The Pride and Passion has started an investigation into the unfortunate incident which has overshadowed the side’s FA Cup match at Aiyinase.



The match was overshadowed by massive crowd violence which has rocked the famous Cup competition.



Prince Opoku Agyemang opened the scoring in the first half, capitalizing on a defensive howler to give the visitors the lead.



Ebenezer Ackahbi increased the tally with a superb finish before Diawisie Taylor pulled one back for the visitors.



However, it's the massive crowd trouble that has gained inches in the local media with a reported irate siege by the home fans.



Referee Philip Arthur-Forson was forced to delay the match on two occasions following the marauding attacks from the home fans.



Medeama midfielder Eric Kwakwa was hit with a stone as he made his way to the tunnel after the first half.



Military men detailed at the venue are had a torrid time controlling the home supporters in a highly volatile atmosphere at Aiyinase.



The match was held up several times with fans throwing missiles onto the pitch.



The military was forced onto the pitch to protect life and property in what has been an extraordinary scene at Aiyinase.



Some journalists were denied entry into the stadium with the game delayed closed to 30 minutes into the second half.