Two Hollard Insurance employees win top awards at maiden Chartered Insurance Institute Ghana Awards

Iris Odarkor Logan and Tackie Abdul- Salaam

Two employees of Hollard Insurance, a subsidiary of Hollard Ghana have won top awards for Claims and Risk Management at the maiden edition of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Awards held at Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra.



The award scheme, which is the first of its kind for chartered professionals and corporate institutions in the insurance industry was organised under the theme “Celebrating Excellence in Ghana’s Insurance Industry”.



The award sought to honour esteemed and innovative companies, as well as celebrate outstanding insurance professionals who have demonstrated unparalleled professionalism in the industry.



Head of the Claims Department of Hollard Insurance, Iris Odarkor Logan, was named the Claims Professional of the year 2019. She was recognised for her enviable claims handling and settlement record.



Also, Tackie Abdul- Salaam, Head of Risk Improvement Services, Hollard Insurance, picked up the Risk Management Professional of the Year for 2019. He was acknowledged for his expertise in undertaking surveys of various risks and making recommendations that improve the risks.



Speaking on the awards, Managing Director of Hollard Insurance Daniel Boi Addo said: “We are proud because it’s an acknowledgment from our peers of our risks improvement and claims handling capacity. For two of our talents to come top industry-wide, it means we are doing something right as a recognised Top Employer in Ghana and Africa.



Indeed, these awards show that our purpose to enable more people to create and secure a better future is strongly driven by the force of our Hollardites.”

