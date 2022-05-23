Two Ghanaian players suffer relegation with Girondins Bordeaux

Sports News of Monday, 23 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Two Ghanaian players Gideon Mensah and Enoch Kwateng have suffered the heartbreak of relegation after their side Girondins de Bordeaux were relegated despite their 4-2 win over Stade Brestois on the final day.



Bordeaux travelled to the Stade Francis-Le Blé knowing that anything less than a victory - and indeed a 12-goal swing in their favour - would send them down for the first time since 1991, and they started brightly with Ricardo Mangas firing home the opener (14').



Brest equalised quickly, though, when Romain Del Castillo picked out Steve Mounié, who's volley left Gaëtan Poussin in the visiting goal with no chance (16').



Poussin was equal to a Youcef Belaïli effort midway through the half (25') and les Girondins retook the lead when Sékou Mara reacted quickest to Danylo Ihnatenko's parried shot (32').



Just as with their first, Bordeaux were picking the ball out of their own net two minutes after scoring, though, Belaïli this time getting the better of Poussin with a header from a Del Castillo corner (34'). Poussin then stopped Belaïli from giving Brest the lead (36') and it was 2-2 at the break.



Belaïli though he should have had a penalty approaching the hour mark when he skipped past Mara and Enock Kwateng in the box, going down under the latter's challenge, but referee Hakim Ben El Hadj waved his claim away (58').



Bordeaux kept their heads up and they had the chance to go in front once again when Javairô Dilrosun curled a free-kick into the Brest box, but Poussin's opposite number Marco Bizot punched clear (69').



The next go-ahead goal came soon after, though. Again Dilrosun was involved, his shot drawing a save from Bizot, and Mara was on hand to bag his second goal of the game (73').



Dilrosun then curled another effort home (75') and Bordeaux finished well, but it was ultimately too little too late for the six-time French champions.



Bordeaux will play second-tier football for the first time in three decades next term.



The last time they went down, they re-emerged in 1992 with future FIFA World Cup winners Zinedine Zidane, Bixente Lizarazu and Christophe Dugarry in their ranks and took home the fifth of their six Ligue 1 Uber Eats titles four years later, with Sylvain Wiltord winning that season's Golden Boot.



For now, it's back to the basics for les Girondins, but they have shown before it is never safe to count them out for long.



The on loan RB Salzburg defender made 23 appearances and provided two assists whiles Enoch Kwateng made 29 appearances with a goal.