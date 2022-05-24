Two Ghanaian players named in top ten fastest footballers in the Bundesliga

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Jeremie Frimpong and Alphonso Davies have made their way in the top ten fastest players in the German Bundesliga following the end of the 2021/22 season.



Davies, who was born in Ghana before his family moved to Canada placed third with a speed of 36.37 km/h while Dutch-born Jeremie Frimpong came seventh with a speed of 36.07 km/h.



Alphonso Davies, who plays for the national team of Canada, had a successful campaign, winning the Bundesliga with giants Bayern Munich.



Although his season was hampered by injuries, Davies made 22 Bundesliga appearances.



Meanwhile, Frimpong made 25 appearances and scored a goal as Bayer Leverkusen finished in a UEFA Champions League spot.



Frimpong's international future is yet to be decided despite representing the Netherlands at youth levels.



Below are the top ten fastest players in the Bundesliga:



1. Jeremiah St. Juste (Mainz 05), 36,63



2. Sheraldo Becker (Union Berlin), 36,39



3. Alphonso Davies (FC Bayern), 36,37



4. Kevin Schade (SC Freiburg), 36,37



5. Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), 36,30



6. Bryan Lasme (Arminia Bielefeld), 36,08



7. Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer 04), 36,07



8. Moussa Diaby (Bayer 04), 35,99



9. Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), 35,97



10. Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), 35,96