Two Ghanaian cycling officials get top positions at UCI

Other Sports of Monday, 29 November 2021

Source: GNA

Mr. Mohammed Sahnoon, President of the Ghana Cycling Federation (GCF) and Technical Director Mr. Shaaban Mohammed have received appointments on cycling's apex body - Union Cycling International (UCI).



Mr. Sahnoon was re-appointed onto the UCI Disciplinary Commission and the UCI Arbitral Board for the next four years.



Mr. Shaaban Mohammed, Technical Director at GCF has also been appointed onto the Paracycling Commission under the UCI which is chaired by Moroccan Mohammed Ben Al Mahi together with a nine-member team.



Speaking in an interview after his latest appointment, Mr. Shaaban Mohammed was elated with his appointment to serve at Paracycling Commission as he sights on making decisions that would positively impact the growth of the sport in Ghana.



"The aim is to help raise Ghanaian cycling to the next level and with this appointment at the apex of the sport we hope to bring forth some innovative ways to help the development of the sport.



"Ghana has massive potential in the sport of cycling and I hope in a few years we would be able to produce some cyclists who would win laurels for the country," he said.



Cycling President Mr. Mohammed Sahnoon is currently an established legal practitioner and the Secretary General of the Ghana Olympic Committee and holds the position as the Head of Legal at the Confederation of African Cycling.



Mr. Shaaban Mohammed on the other hand is the President of Africa Para-Cycling Commission and the Operations Manager of the Ghana Olympic Committee.