Two Asante Kotoko players handed Black Stars call up for AFCON

Sports News of Monday, 13 December 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Milovan Rajevac, the head coach of Ghana’s senior national team, has handed call ups to two Asante Kotoko players for the upcoming 2021 African Cup of Nations, according to reports.
Last week, the Serbian was reported to have submitted a provisional 40-man squad for the Black Stars AFCON campaign to the Ghana Football Association for approval.
However, according to 442gh.com, Asante Kotoko’s first-choice goalkeeper, Razak Abalora, has been handed a call-up following his performance in the league this season.
Kotoko’s skipper, Ismail Abdul Ganiu, a familiar face in the Black Stars, has also been included in the preliminary list.
Ganiu has not made an appearance for the Black Stars since the arrival of the Serbian coach but has proven to be a reliable force for the Black Stars defence.
Less than a month to the start of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon, the GFA’s Black Stars Committee is expected to prune down coach Milovan’s list to 30 players for the Dubai trip where the team would pitch camp.
The Black Stars are part of 24 countries participating in the AFCON tournament set for January 7, 2022, in Cameroon.
The Black Stars are in Group C and will come up against Morocco, Comoros and Gabon.
Ghana and Sudan qualified out of Group C ahead of South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.