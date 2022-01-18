You are here: HomeSports2022 01 18Article 1447276

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022

Disclaimer

Source: goal.com

Twitter users celebrates Senegal's Mendy for wining Best FIFA goalie award

Edouard Mendy, Senegal and Chelsea goalkeeper play videoEdouard Mendy, Senegal and Chelsea goalkeeper

The Senegal international has been honoured as the best shot-stopper in world football after his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has become the first African to win the Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper award.

Mendy claimed the 2021 recognition on Monday after beating Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer to the prize.

The 29-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea win the Uefa Champions League in his debut season with a record nine clean sheets in the process.

He is currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the Teranga Lions and he has been described as a pride to the continent as he looks forward to playing his first match in Cameroon against Malawi on Tuesday.