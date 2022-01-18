Twitter users celebrate Senegal's Mendy for wining Best FIFA goalie award

Sports News of Tuesday, 18 January 2022
Source: goal.com
The Senegal international has been honoured as the best shot-stopper in world football after his impressive start to life at Stamford Bridge
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy has become the first African to win the Best Fifa Men's Goalkeeper award.
Mendy claimed the 2021 recognition on Monday after beating Italy’s Gianluigi Donnarumma and Bayern Munich’s Manuel Neuer to the prize.
The 29-year-old played an instrumental role in helping Chelsea win the Uefa Champions League in his debut season with a record nine clean sheets in the process.
He is currently at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations with the Teranga Lions and he has been described as a pride to the continent as he looks forward to playing his first match in Cameroon against Malawi on Tuesday.
The Senegal team celebrate Édouard Mendy's FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award ???????? Heartwarming!pic.twitter.com/08qhVSLTbN— Saratov (@HKSaratov) January 17, 2022
