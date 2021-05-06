Twitter new feature go allow users think twice before sending offensive post - See wetin to know

BBC Pidgin of Thursday, 6 May 2021
Source: bbc.com
Twitter go now prompt users to review and revise "potentially harmful or offensive" replies.
Di social media platform, wey don mostly face criticism ontop abusive user behaviour, test di feature last year.
Twitter say di tests show say di prompts go reduce offensive replies.
On Wednesday, di company say dem go roll out di prompts out to English language accounts wey dey useTwitter on Apple and Android.
For one blog post, Twitter say dem don see say di prompts lead 34% of pipo to revise dia initial reply or to decide against sending dia reply at all.
Users composed, on average, 11% less offensive replies afta we prompt dem for di first time, Twitter tok.
E also dey less likely to receive offensive and harmful replies back.
After testing and improving prompts that ask you to review a potentially harmful or offensive reply, we learned that this feature can help encourage more meaningful convos.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 5, 2021
We’re now rolling out these prompts on iOS and soon Android. https://t.co/GdnEGrIvfM pic.twitter.com/5hrK0mrd8f