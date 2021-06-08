Twitter ban Nigeria: Nnamdi Kanu dey use di site take push Ipob agenda – Lai Mohammed

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 8 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture Lai Mohammed don point finger to Twitter as di main platform wey Nnamdi Kanu, leader of di Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB) separatist group, dey use take destabilize di kontri.



Oga Lai Mohammed say di leader of di proscribed group dey always use di social media website to plan attacks against di police, army and electoral office buildings.



Di minister bin give dis as answer to di kweshion as to why di goment of President Muhammadu Buhari use ban on Twitter to target di human rights of all im citizen.



“Na because kontri wey bi Nigeria dey, na im pipo fit even get human rights... If Nigerian dey on fire and insecurity dey everywia, rights no go dey for anybody,” Mohammed tell BBC ontop dia programme BBC Focus on Africa.



Nigeria don dey face increased level of insecurity all across di kontri, but e dey especially high for south east and north east regions dis days.



After di goment of Muhammadu Buhari issue di Twitter ban – wey take effect on 5 June – dem comot to say di reason na to try reduce insecurity. Although before now, e no dey clear how di two, insecurity and Twitter use take connect.



According to Mohammed, Nnamdi Kanu dey use Twitter to issue directives, and “im don dey do dis willfully and consistently without any consequence.”



Dis dey come as some big leaders in di kontri don already show say dem no go follow di ban including Oyo State Govnor Seyi Makinde wey still dey Tweet despite di directive from goment to stop.



Two ogbonge Nigerian Pastors too, Enoch Adeboye of Di Redeemed Christian Church and William Kumuyi of Deeper Life Bible Church don disregard Nigeria suspension on Twitter.



While di General Overseer of RCCG say to tweet dey part of dia human rights, di General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life say dia church dey tweet from different locations across five kontris.



Prosecution for violators



Di Attorney General of di federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami announce say di continuous use of Twitter by anybody, organization or group for Nigeria get implication.



Inside statement, Malami "direct di Director of Public Prosecution of di Federation [DPPF] to swing into action.



E order di DPPF to process di prosecution of violators of di Federal Government order on di De-activation of operations of Twitter for Nigeria."



But some Nigerians still dey Tweet.



Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission don also direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.



Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles and stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."



Why Nigeria suspend Twitter?



On June 4, Nigeria goment bin suspend indefinitely, di operations of di microblogging and social networking service, Twitter, for Nigeria.



Di Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, announce di suspension for inside statement for Abuja on Friday, sake of di persistent use of di platform for activities wey dey capable of undermining Nigeria corporate existence.



Di presidency later issue statement to explain in details di reason why for di temporary suspension of Twitter for di kontri say social media platform dey cause problem of fake news and di company dey escape accountability.



According to statement wey Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to di president sign, di suspension order dem sama Twitter on Friday no be just response to di removal of di president post.



Reactions to Twitter suspension



Di global policy team of di social networking site, Twitter Public Policy tweet ontop di mata say:



"We dey deeply concerned by di blocking of Twitter in Nigeria. Access to di free and #OpenInternet na one very important essential human right in modern society."



Twitter Public Policy add say dem go work to restore access for all those in Nigeria wey dey rely on Twitter to communicate and connect with di world.



International communities don also chook mouth.



Di diplomatic missions of Canada, the European Union (Delegation to Nigeria), the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom and the United States of America on Saturday express dia disappointment over Nigeria goment announcement say dem dey suspend Twitter and also propose registration requirements for oda social media.



