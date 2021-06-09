Twitter ban: Nigeria Govnors wey still dey tweet, di ones wey don stop and updates on di palava

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 9 June 2021

Na five days now since di Nigerian goment suspend di operation of Twitter for di kontri.



Di goment cite security wahala for di country and irresponsible use of Twitter to promote content wey fit divide Nigeria.



Since dis suspension by goment, some top goment officials don react in different ways.



While some govnors still continue to dey tweet, odas don comply with FG directive to de-activate dia twitter handle.



Govnor Ortom



Benue state Govnor Samuel Ortom still dey Tweet.



For im Tuesday Tweet, di govnor condemn di ban placed on di micro blogging site Twitter, for Nigeria and say di suspension dey illegal.



E say di goment take di action to divert pipo attention from im failure to tackle insecurity for some parts of di kontri and goment no suppose accept dis kain of advise sake of say e no get beta benefit for di kontri.



Govnor Makinde



Oyo state Govnor Seyi Makinde, wey belong to di opposition party Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) also still dey tweet.



On Saturday, im post say federal goment no do well to suspend di micro blogging platform.



'Freedom of speech'



On Sunday, Ondo state Govnor Rotimi Akeredolu also use di im Twitter handle to condemn di attack wey happen for Igangan Ibarapa Local goment area of Oyo state.



General Overseers of churches for di kontri like Pastor Enoch Adeboye of Redeemed Church of God, Pastor William Kumiyi of Deeper Life Church, and Pastor Sam Adeyemi of Day Stars Christian Centre sef join.



Di RCCG Pastor Enoch Adeboye wey say im church "dey for more dan 170 kontris, say im tweets dey in accordance to Article 19 of di UN universal declaration of Human Rights."



No be only VIP'S don continue to dey tweet.



Many Nigerians don find way to bypass di ban and continue to dey engage on di Twitter platform even as dem kick against wetin dem say na goment attempt to trample on dia rights.



Who don freeze?



Di first lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari na di first prominent pesin wey announce for Twitter say she go de-activate her account shaparly to comply with FG directive.



Since den some oda goment officials don join her.



Di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami on Tueday announce say e don deactivate im Twitter account.



Lagos state Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu too never tweet too since di directive come out, reports na say e too don also deactivate im account.



Prosecution for offenders



Nigeria Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Muhammed bin tell BBC News say di prosecution of di offenders dey di hand of di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami hand.



Di tok- tok pesin to di Minister of Justice, Umar Gwandu tell local tori pipo say all those wey violate di suspension order by goment go face di law and dem go chop prosecution.



Dis one dey come as di Minister itself don draw ear hive Nigerians say anybody wey try tweet go hear am.



Oga Gwandu say di process of arresting and prosecuting Nigerians wey still dey tweet go take sometime and e no go happun automatic but e go surely happun.



Nigeria National Broadcasting Commission also direct all broadcast stations for di kontri to suspend di usage of Twitter wit immediate effect.



Di commission direct broadcast stations to "de-install Twitter handles and stop dey use Twitter as a source (UGC) of information gathering for News and programmes presentation especially phone-in."



Nigeria House of Representatives on Tuesday during dia plenary chook eye for di mata.



Dem say, Nigerians don cari plenti cry meet dem to chook eye on top di Twitter ban mata.



Di speaker of di House, Femi Gbajaniamila mandate one ogbonge community to investigate di mata and summon di oga Lai Muhammed to come brief di house on top di reason for di suspension and wen dem go lift am.



