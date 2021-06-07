Twitter Nigeria Ban: Justice Minister order prosecution for violators of 'de-activation' order

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 7 June 2021

Source: www.bbc.com

Di Attorney General of Nigeria, and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, don call for di immediate prosecution of offenders of di Federal Government ban on Twitter operations in Nigeria.



Inside statement from di special assistant on Media and Public Relations to di ministry, Umar Gwandu release on 5 June, Malami direct di Director of Public Prosecution of di Federation (DPPF) for di Office of di Attorney General of di Federation and Minister of Justice, to swing into action and start shaparly, di process of prosecution of violators of di Federal Government order on di De-activation of operations of Twitter for Nigeria.



Malami also direct di DPPF to work with di Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy, National Communication Communication (NCC) and oda relevant government agencies to ensure di speedy prosecution of offenders without any further delay.



Wetin e mean?



According to Gwandu, any pesin wey violate goment order, weda na corporate, institution or individual from di point wey dem announce di suspension go face di law.



Ontop di mata of di oda goment agencies and govnors wey don tweet since dem announce di suspension, Gwandu say, dem go need to establish beyond reasonable doubt say dem tweet.



