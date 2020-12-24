Press Releases of Thursday, 24 December 2020

Twellium Industries unveils the new edition of Run Energy product

Asamoah Gyan, others at the unveiling

The leading beverage manufacturer, Twellium Industrial Company Limited has unveiled and launched the new Run Energy Drink, Fire Edition, with its brand ambassador, Ghanaian football legend, Asamoah Gyan.



Celebrating the launch of the product portfolio, Asamoah Gyan said in an interview that he has embraced the Run Energy Drink brand for its premium quality, international standards, and distinguished tastes.



The new product took the production and marketing team thorough research to come up with a new distinctive flavour of Run Energy Drink, making sure it matches the tastes of Energy drink lovers.



A surprising cash amount of GH¢10,000 was presented by Twellium Foundation, to honour the former Black Stars goalkeeper, Sammy Adjei, for his efforts in Ghanaian Sports and the nation as a whole.



The presentation of the cheque was witnessed by a number of famous players who attended the launch alongside the brand ambassador, Asamoah Gyan.



The new fire edition of Run Energy Drink has a distinctive citrus taste while the original Blue Run Energy Drink is distinguished with its Guarana Fruit Flavour.



Both enhance athletic performance as a stimulant to reduce mental and physical fatigue and can be found nationwide and in part of West Africa.













