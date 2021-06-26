Turkish side Yilport Samsunspor part ways with Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish outfit Yilport Samsunspor have parted ways with Ghanaian winger Edwin Gyasi after just a season at the club, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively report.



The 29-year-old joined the Turkish second-tier side as a free agent after leaving Bulgaria side CSKA Sofia.



The club's management have rolled up its sleeves to part ways with the Ghanaian at the end of the season.



Gyasi has not been considered in the side's roster for the new season.



Negotiation between the player and his representative hit a dead end - leaving the Black and White team to mutually terminate his contract.



Gyasi has previously been linked with a move to giants Besiktas JK with reports suggesting he agreed a two-year deal.



The FC Twente Enschede and AZ Alkmaar youth player managed only three appearances in the Bulgarian league last season.



Gyasi has also had stints with De Graafschap, Roda JC, Heracles Almelo, Aalesund and FC Dallas.