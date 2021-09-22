Turkish side Sivasspor celebrate Isaac Cofie's 30th birthday

Sports News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: footballghana.com

The technical team and teammates of Sivasspor celebrated Ghanaian midfielder Isaac Cofie's birthday yesterday at the club's training facility.



Cofie was presented with a cake on his 30th birthday in the midst of his clubmates and some of the technical handlers of Sivasspor.



His agency ArthurLegacySports also celebrated the player on their various social media platforms yesterday.



Isaac Cofie renewed his contract with Sivasspor in July this year after impressing in 25 appearances last season in the Turkey Super Lig



The midfielder will this evening take part in Sivasspor's away game against Yeni Malatyaspor in the Turkey Super Lig.