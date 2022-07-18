Turkish giants Beşiktaş table bumper offer for Ghana and Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey

Sports News of Monday, 18 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Turkish Super League side, Beşiktaş have expressed their interest in signing Ghana defender, Daniel Amartey this summer.



The experienced defender has a key figure for Leicester City in the Premier League.



Despite the Foxes warding interest, Beşiktaş are ready to offer the 29-year-old centre-back 2 million euros annually, Footballghana.com understands.



Amartey is currently with his Leicester City teammates for pre-season ahead of the new Premier League season.



In 2016, he opened a new page in his career by joining the Leicester City team for a transfer fee of 6.6 million euros.



The experienced football player played for the Ghana national team 41 times.



Amartey is expected to make Ghana's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.