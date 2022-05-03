Turkish clubs interested in Ghana's Opoku Ampomah

Sports News of Tuesday, 3 May 2022

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Ghana winger Nana Opoku Ampomah has become the subject of interest from two Turkish sides as his loan spell at Royal Antwerp draws near.



The swift winger was farmed out on loan from Bundesliga II side Fortuna Düsseldorf to the Jupiter League side for the entirety of the season.



With the season nearing an end, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Kayserispor have popped up as serious contenders for the signature of the former Waasland Beveren winger.



These two Turkish clubs become the latest to join a queue of English clubs that have also shown interest in Ampomah.



Footballmadeinghana.com understands that another Bundesliga side has also shown interest with growing interest also rising from his parent club Fortuna Düsseldorf.



With his return to Fortuna Düsseldorf almost up, the Ghanaian is likely to end up in a different shirt with several suitors showing up.