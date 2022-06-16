Turkish club Sakaryaspor to sign Ghana forward Kwabena Owusu

Sports News of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Kwabena Owusu is attracting interest from newly-promoted Turkish first league side Sakaryaspor ahead of next season.



Owusu joined Ankaragucu on a season-long loan deal from Azerbaijani side FK Qarabag but has ended.



The newly-promoted club is keen to retain the services of the Ghanaian forward in Turkey after a successful run with Ankaragucu.



Owusu performed very well for Ankaragucu and was expected to stay with his on-loan side but they decided against keeping him with just a year remaining on his Qarabag contract.



He was integral to the team's promotion push as he has scored 7 goals in 21 appearances with 4 assists.



Kwabena Owusu has played for a number of clubs in Europe with the likes of CD Leganes, Cordoba, Salamanca, and Real Oviedo among others.



Kwabena Owusu was a Ghana's Black Stars member at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.