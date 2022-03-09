Tunisian referee to handle second leg of Ghana, Nigeria World Cup play-off

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Nigeria to host Ghana at Abiola Stadium



Ghana to host Nigeria for playoffs first leg on Friday



Ghana-Nigeria second leg set for Tuesday



Tunisian referee Sadok Selmi has been entrusted to handle the FIFA World Cup playoff second leg between Nigeria and Ghana.



With the first leg set to come off Cape Coast Stadium on March 25, 2022, the return encounter is scheduled for March 29 at Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.



Selmi has officiated 7 matches in all competitions this season, 2 in the CAF Champions League, 2 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations, and 3 in the Ligue Professionelle in Tunisia.



At the AFCON, he officiated Morocco's 2-0 win over Comoros and also Cape Verde's one-all draw against Cameroon all in Yaoundé.



Sadok Selmi,37, was born on July 10, 1984, and began officiating in international matches in 2016.



The top Tunisian referee officiated the second preliminary round match in Mali where Stade Malien lost at home to Guinean giants Horoya AC.