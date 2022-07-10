Tunisian giants Etoile du Sahel sack Ghanaian duo

Sports News of Sunday, 10 July 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Tunisian side Etoile Sportive du Sahel have released Ghanaian duo Abraham Wayo and Stanley Ampaw Aniagyei after just one season, GHANAsoccernet.com can exclusively confirm.



Etoile decided to terminate the contracts of the two youngsters with immediate effect following an unimpressive spell at the club.



The club folded the file of Ampaw who has received all his salaries, but his compatriot, Wayo, threatened to head to FIFA to collect his owed entitlements.



Ampaw who is 19 and a central midfielder joined the Coastal Star on a season-long loan from Ghanaian club Liberty Professionals as he managed only six appearances in all competitions.



Wayo, 19, and a winger also joined the Tunisian giants on a season-long loan from Liberty and managed to make just five appearances in all competitions.



The teenagers are expected to be back in the coming days to rejoin Liberty and also try to seek new adventures elsewhere as they are keen on playing in the top flight.



Liberty suffered relegation from the Ghana Premier League after the 2020-21 campaign.