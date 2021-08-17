Tunisian giants Esperance make $400,000 bid for Hearts of Oak striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Tunisian giant’s Espérance de Tunis have shown interest in signing Hearts of Oak's Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, launching a bid of $400,000.



The 20-year old attacker has appeared favourite for the Tunisian giant’s who are looking forward to augment their squad for next season campaign.



It comes just a few days after the Tunisian side completed the signing striker Percous Boah, who was Barnieh's teammate at the Black Satellite when the team won both the WAFU and AFCON laurels.



According to reports in the local media, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh’s name has appeared on the radar of the former African Champions who have already tabled an offer to the Phobians.



Barnie having been excellent for the Ghana U-20 team during their Africa Cup of Nations in Mauritania continued his brilliant form to help Ghana Premier League giant’s Accra Hearts of Oak SC end their trophy drought after 12-years.



He joined the Phobians in the 2019/2020 season, which was later cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.



He played an integral role for the Phobias as they lifted double, thus Ghana Premier League and MTN FA Cup.



Daniel Afriyie Barnieh has made the final list of Accra Hearts of Oak 30 man squad for their CAF Champions League campaign.



Both Esperance and Hearts of Oak are set for next season's CAF Champions League.



Hearts of Oak will face Guinean side Club Industriel de Kamsar at the preliminary stage.



