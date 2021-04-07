Tsola Emiko announced by council of chiefs as Omoba, Olu of Warri designate - See wetin you need to now about am

BBC Pidgin of Wednesday, 7 April 2021

Source: bbc.com

Warri Traditional Council Of Chiefs don formally announce di death of His Majesty, Ogiame Ikenwoli, The Olu Of Warri to di Itsekiri nation on Monday 5 April, 2021.



Dem also announce Tsola Emiko As The Olu-designate, to di Itsekiri sons and daughters wey present for di event.



Chief Atserunleghe announce say di Itsekiri pipo go be in a mourning mood in di next three Lunar months till dem conclude di burial rites.



"All Itsekiri adults both male and female go put dia cothes upside down throughout dis period of mourning.



"No party, no drumming or merriment of any sort in Itsekiri land, until di burial dey over and di new Olu dey installed," E tok.



Na di Ginuwa I Ruling House who by di norms and culture of Itsekiri wey get di authority to make dat kain announcement declare Prince Omatsola as di new Olu of Warri dis aftA consultation and affirmation of di Ifa Oracle.



Dem make di announcement for Aghofen, Palace of di Olu of Warri, Ode-Itsekiri - Big Warri.



Di controversy



Prince Tsola Emiko emergence as di new Olu of Warri no dey without controversy.



Di controversy lead to di suspension of Chief Ayiri Emami, the Ologbotsere (Prime Minister) of Warri and second in command to the Olu of Warri Kingdom.



Di Olu Advisory Council wey Chief Emami na head bin disqualify Tsola Emiko, based on Section 4 of di Statutory Declaration in 2015 - according to dia law, di mother of di Olu of Warri must either be Itsekiri or Benin woman.



Meet 37 year old Tsola Emiko di next Olu of Warri



Dem born Prince Utieyinoritsetsola Emiko on 2nd April 1984 to Ogiame Atuwatse II the Olu of Warri, before e become king and Olori Gladys Durorike Emiko, in Warri, Nigeria.



Prince Omatsola Emiko na di third son of di late Olu of Warri, His Majesty Ogiame Ikenwoli (Atuwatse di 2nd).



Di first two sons of di Late King na Prince Oritsetsola Emiko and Prince Toritseju Emiko.



Prince Omatsola get im basic education from NNPC Primary school for Warri and for im secondary education, e go Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara from 1995 to 2001.



Im attend di Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, Ohio, USA wia e collect im Bachelors of Arts degree, e major in International Studies & Political Science, while minoring in History & Economics from 2002 to 2006.



Di prince marry Ivie Okunbo, daughter of billionaire Capt. Idahosa Okunbor for one ogbonge wedding ceremony for 2014.



Di marriage dey blessed with children.



