'Trust in the process' - Prosper Narteh tells Kotoko fans

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Prosper Narteh advises Kotoko fans not to be overconfident despite the good start



Kotoko put two past Eleven Wonders to go three points clear off the top



Kotoko secure four consecutive wins after beating Eleven Wonders in Kumasi



Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum has urged fans of the club to trust the process and be patient after an incredible start to the season.



Kotoko beat Eleven Wonders 2-0 last Saturday to extend their winning run to 4 on a trot and at the moment sit three points clear off the top.



Samuel Boateng and Isaac Oppong were on the scoresheet for the Reds as they grabbed yet another win at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Following the good start, a section of the supporters is optimistic that the Reds will clinch the league title at the end of the season.



Narteh, reacting to the fans' optimism, urged them not to get ahead of themselves.



"They should keep their cool and calm. They should be patient and then try as much as possible to be supportive like they’ve been. It’s a game model we are trying to develop for Kumasi Asante Kotoko and it’s a blend of old and new guys so I’m just appealing to them to be calm and cool and then be supportive like they’ve been and then trust in the process. The moment they trust in the process and the players get to know that they trust in what they are doing in games they will become motivated and they will do it the more," he said at the post-match.



Asante Kotoko are sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 12 points after four games and will travel to Ayinsie on matchday five to play Karela United.