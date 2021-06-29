Trust Sports Emporium stimulates Ghana's boxing Olympic team with GHc50,000 package

Boxing News of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Sammy Heywood Okine, Contributor

The Trust Sports Emporium (TSE) has announced a sponsorship package valued at GHS50,000 for the country’s Olympic Boxing team, the Black Bombers at a short ceremony on Monday at the Mudor Conference Centre within the TSE complex.



The package which comprises two elements is made up of a cash component of GHc25,875 (US$4,500) as per diem for the team and a training package that includes physiotherapy care valued at GHc24, 125.



Presenting the package, Mrs Joyce Wereko-Ampim Opoku, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Trust Sports Emporium Limited stated that, “The mission of the Trust Sports Emporium is to generate a pipeline of world-class athletes and other performers through the provision of modern sports and events facilities within a professionally managed environment which also delivers a great experience and benefits to other users, fans and our communities.



This is the agenda of the Trust Sports Emporium and we have since 2016 endeavoured to deliver on such through offering our facilities for use by up-and-coming sportsmen and women either in preparation for competitions or as the platform for competing”.



Mrs. Opoku added that “in actual fact, the Black Bombers have started enjoying this package already. From the last week in April to the end of this month (June), they have on a daily basis, with the exception of Sundays, had free use of our boxing and fitness training facilities. They have also had the opportunity to receive free treatment at the Physiotherapy of the Bukom Fitness & Physio, one of our six facilities within the Trust Sports Emporium.



Commenting on the presentation, Mr. Kwabena Amponsah Dapaah, Managing of the Trust Sports Emporium indicated that, “It is the wish of every Ghanaian to see the Black Bombers come home with medals. In our opinion, these wishes must at least take the form of effort and actions which take the Black Bombers closer to winning those laurels for Ghana. With that understanding, the Trust Sports Emporium has put together this sponsorship package for the team.



"It is our prayer that this corporate effort from the Trust Sports Emporium shall, together with other forms of support, energise the Black Bombers to be successful at the Olympiad. We at the Trust Sports Emporium will continue to offer support to our sportsmen and women, particularly those who engage in the lesser-funded sports because it is our corporate objective to support the promotion of disciplines such as boxing, swimming, table tennis, badminton, tae kwon do, wrestling, volleyball and basketball among others and ensure that we help unearth talents.”



The Trust Sports Emporium is a multi-sports and events complex which houses six facilities.



These include the Bukom International Pool, Ghana’s only Olympic standard swimming pool, the Ga Mashie Hall, a sports hall that seats between 800 and 1,200 spectators for events like boxing, badminton, table tennis, basketball, fencing, tae kwon do, mixed martial arts, wrestling and volleyball, and the Bukom Fitness & Physio, a fitness training club and physiotherapy treatment centre.



The other facilities are the Bukom Boxing Arena, a 4,000-seater open-air arena which can be used for boxing, basketball, volleyball, mixed martial arts, tae kwon do, musical performances and corporate events, the Mudor Conference Centre, a three-hall conference and function hall with collapsible partitions which seats 100 persons in each hall and 300 with the partitions pulled apart, and last but not the least, the Ring Restaurant & Sports Bar.



President of the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah assured the donors and Ghanaians that the Black Bombers will put up a good show in Tokyo and possibly bring home medals as they have really benefited from the training facility at the Emporium.



He commended the TSE for their wonderful motivation and hailed coach Asare for his unmatched credentials.



The skipper of the Black Bombers, Suleimanu Tetteh promised that they will not let Ghana down.



President of the Ghana Boxing Federation, Mr. George Lamptey showed appreciation by presenting a certificate to the TSEL.