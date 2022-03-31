Troost-Ekong says the Super Eagles will comeback stronger

Sports News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

William Troost-Ekong, a Super Eagles defender, has promised Nigerians that the Nigerian National Team would come back stronger and better.



After a 1-1 tie with Ghana's Black Stars on Tuesday in Abuja, Troost-Ekong, who plays for Watford in the Premier League, apologized to Nigerians for the team's failure to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Super Eagles skipper described the setback as a "bitter pill to swallow" in an Instagram post on Wednesday.



“To all Nigerians, on behalf of the team, we want to apologise for not securing the World Cup ticket. Despite giving it everything possible, it wasn’t meant to be.



“First and foremost, as Nigerians, we share your emotions and we take our responsibility as a group.



“We sincerely thank the Nigerian fans for their overwhelming support, the NFF President who did everything possible to make the qualification happen, and of course the Minister.



“A bitter pill to swallow but believe me we will be back better and stronger!”



Ghana drew 0-0 with Nigeria in the first leg at the Baba Yara Stadium and drew 1-1 at the Moshood Abiola Stadium to book a spot for the 2022 World Cup.