Tributes pour in for CAF official who died after Ghana-Nigeria game

African football has been thrown into a mourning state after an official of the Confederation Africa Football (CAF) died during the final leg of the 2022 World Cup play-off between the Super Eagles of Nigeria and the Black Stars.



According to reports, Dr. Kabungo died during a stampede at the M K Abiola Sports Stadium after the Black Stars managed a valuable 1-1 away draw with Nigeria to qualify for the World Cup.



Nigerian journalist, Osasu Obayiuwana in a post on Twitter reported the news, that a Zambian medical practitioner lost his consciousness at the Abiola Stadium.



Obayiuwana also explained that the medical practitioner was on assignment as the doping officer for the match.



The Zambian FA on March 30, 2022, officially confirmed the passing of Kabungo via their Twitter handle.



"@FAZFootball joins the rest of the football family in mourning the late Dr Joseph Kabungo. Dr. Kabungo, a CAF/FIFA medical officer was on duty in Abuja for the second leg, the final qualifying match between Nigeria and Ghana that ended 1-1."



Accordingly, football fans on social media have also paid their tribute to Dr. Joseph Kabungo.



Really sad that Zambian doctor Joseph Kabungo who was working as the CAF/FIFA Medical Officer at the Nigeria v Ghana game in Abuja yesterday was beaten by fans until he lost his consciousness. There were efforts to save his life but he didn’t make it.



May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/r6U0Ob3cz6 — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) March 30, 2022

Nobody should go to a stadium alive and return home in a coffin.Prayers and thoughts with the Zambian football fraternity. #JosephKabungo pic.twitter.com/LBdHcuDcfE — Lotfi Wada (@LotfiWada) March 30, 2022

CAF's Doping Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo, has died after violence erupted after the match in Abuja. He lost consciousness after he was beaten & stepped on as fans tried to make their way out of the stadium due to stampede.



RIP ????. pic.twitter.com/3n2Gec3FhN — Jaiyejeje???? Omo Iyalode ???? ???????? (@Jaiyejejeomo) March 30, 2022

We have lost a talent in Zambian football and medicine. This happened at the Nigeria Vs Ghana game. He was a CAF official and ex team Doctor for Chipolopolo. RIP Dr. Joseph Kabungo.



Love and strength to his family and friends. #Lazambiana — Pintando cuadros de mis ex amantes (@Lazambiana) March 30, 2022

RIP to Dr Joseph Kabungo from Zambia who was on duty in Nigeria as a doping officer and passed away due to the stadium attack. #shame pic.twitter.com/9tg4xi9J5N — Mr Fred (@mr_OAnsah) March 30, 2022

We have been robbed of our own. Chongwe has lost a gallant soldier.Hooliganism in football should never be allowed ????????????

RIP Dr Joseph Kabungo. — Makhanyaboy ???????? (@FREDRICKBANDA2) March 30, 2022

This is an act of unfairness with this game that many love. May Dr.Joseph Kabungo RIP https://t.co/WX9ldn65Q3 — Alexis Kagabo (@kagabo_alexis) March 30, 2022

My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the late Joseph Kabungo. RIP Doc.???????? ???? — kang'ombe Christopher (@kangombe_Chris) March 30, 2022

RIP Dr Joseph Kabungo...so sad ????



The Zambian medical doctor died after fans' riot at the stadium. — Kwame Amoh (@kwame_amoh) March 30, 2022