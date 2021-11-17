TrendingGH: What do you make of Daniel Amartey's penalty incident against South Africa?

Sports News of Wednesday, 17 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Black Stars have booked a place in the play-offs of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers after beating South Africa in Cape Coast.



Andre Ayew scored a questionable penalty to give Ghana a 1-0 win over the Bafana Bafana to secure the spot.



Daniel Amartey won the controversial spot-kick for the team during a corner. Amartey was pulled by a South African player, an incident many believe was exaggerated by the Ghanaian because there was little contact and thus referee should have overlooked it.



But Senegalese Ndiaye Maguette pointed to the spot as Ghana benefited from the match-defining moment.



The argument has been ragging on since last Sunday as to whether the referee's decision was a good call or not.



With this, GhanaWeb’s Emmanuel Enin hit the street of Accra to get the thoughts of some Ghanaians on the penalty incident.



Watch the views of some Ghanaians and also share your thought in the comment section





