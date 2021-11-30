TrendingGH: Was Mendy and Lewandowski cheated at 2021 Ballon D'OR Awards?

Sports News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The 2021 Ballon D'or Awards gala which is being organized by France Football Magazine took place in the city of Paris on Monday, November 29, 2021.



The awards ceremony that was hosted by Chelsea and African football legend Didier Drogba saw PSG forward, Lionel Messi winning his record seventh Ballon D'or Award.



Messi beat off competition from Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski and Chelsea’s Jorginho who placed second and third respectively to win the big award of the night.



UEFA goalkeeper of the year, Édouard Mendy on the other hand missed out on the chance to win the Yashin Award as the first African goalkeeper as Gianluigi Donnarumma of PSG was announced as the best goalkeeper at the Ballon d'Or ceremony.



This has generated a lot of controversies in the media space and on social media as some people have bemoaned the decision of the organizers to name Donnarumma as the best goalkeeper in the world.



Others like Real Madrid midfielder, Toni Kros have questioned Mess’s seventh Ballon D’or award as they claim that the Argentine doesn’t deserve to win the award ahead of Lewandowski and Jorginho.



But was Édouard Mendy and Robert Lewandowski cheated at the 2021 Ballon D'OR Awards?



We tabled this for a discussion with Ghanaian football fans on this episode of the #TrendingGH with Joel Eshun on GhanaWeb TV.



Watch the contributions of others and add yours in the comment section after watching the video:



