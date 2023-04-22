You are here: HomeSports2023 04 22Article 1753976

Religion of Saturday, 22 April 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

#TrendingGH: Muslims detail significance of Ramadan during Eid-al Fitr celebrations

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

One of the Muslims who spoke to GhanaWeb play videoOne of the Muslims who spoke to GhanaWeb

Saturday, April 22, 2023, marks the annual celebration of Eid-al Fitr for the people of the Islamic belief.

This celebration climaxes the 29 or 30 days of fasting in the holy month of Ramadan by Muslims.

GhanaWeb spoke to some Muslims at the Black Star Square where Eid prayers were said, under the leadership of the Chief Imam, to find out how and what Ramadan means to them.

A number of them stated that the fasting period pushes them to love one another while others added that, it promotes reconciliation among enemies.

Watch the video below to find out more:





ABJ/DA

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment