Trending GH: Chelsea fans in Ghana react to the sacking of Thomas Tuchel

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 September 2022

Chelsea fans in Ghana have reacted shockingly to the sacking of coach Thomas Tuchel after just seven games into the 2022/2023 European football season.



Thomas Tuchel who won three "important" trophies for Chelsea in 22 months was sacked following a string of bad performances of his team since the start of the 2022/2023 football season.



Chelsea's 1-0 defeat to Dinamo Zagreb in the UEFA Champions League put the final nail in the coffin for Thomas Tuchel after losing two and drawing one in the opening six games of the English Premier League season.



Although the majority of fans are stunned, some believe firing a coach after a short run of poor results is a Chelsea trait, a precedent set by a former owner, Roman Abramovich, and now followed by a new owner, Todd Boehly.



Thomas Tuchel recorded 62 wins, 19 draws, and 18 losses during his period as Chelsea manager.



He won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the FIFA Club World Cup.



