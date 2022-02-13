Trending: Fans credit Lampard for Iwobi's improved performance in Everton win ahead of Ghana game

You are here: HomeSports2022 02 13Article 1467994

Sports News of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: goal.com

Fans credit Lampard for Iwobi's improved performance in Everton win ahead of Ghana game

Alex Iwobi helped the Toffees secure a convincing win at home after Tuesday's loss at Newcastle Alex Iwobi helped the Toffees secure a convincing win at home after Tuesday's loss at Newcastle

Alex Iwobi has got football enthusiasts talking on social media after his performance in Everton’s 3-0 win over Leeds United.

The Nigeria international featured from start to finish in Saturday’s Premier League encounter and he played a key role in midfield.

Goals from Seamus Coleman, Michael Keane, and Anthony Gordon secured maximum points for the hosts at Goodison Park and Everton’s second win in three games under Frank Lampard.

Iwobi made defensive and attacking contributions in the encounter which include three completed tackles, five key passes, and four shots (second-highest after Gordon).

Meanwhile, fans believe Lampard might have had ‘a magic touch’ on the 25-year-old for his much-improved performance.

































