Transparency has reduced perception of corruption in GFA - Kurt Okraku

Sports News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, says corruption perception under his administration has been reduced due to how his administration has been transparent.



The country's football governing body was tagged as corrupt in the past years.



According to Mr. Okraku, the association under his administration since he assumed office has been run with transparency and accountability which he described as “pillars of good corporate governance.”



“It is a year that has seen our football association go through varied steps in our attempts to ignite passion and to create wealth for all and most importantly to bring back the love our people have for the game,” he said in a Congress document to members on August 18, 2022.



“Transparency can play a key role in ensuring financial discipline, managing risk, reducing and eliminating opportunities for malfeasance and the perception of corruption at the association,” he noted.



The FA in the last couple of years has been proactive with information on its digital platforms, and even to members.



Okraku believes making information available to members “reduces rumors and misrepresentations” of facts related to the FA.



Meanwhile, the secretariat has presented a budget of GHC 109m for the 2022/2023 football season.