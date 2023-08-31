Transforming agriculture and banking – ADB's vision for a resilient future

Business Features of Thursday, 31 August 2023

Source: thebftonline.com

In the ever-evolving landscape of the financial sector and agricultural advancements, the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) PLC has embarked on a journey to redefine banking and agribusiness financing.



Under the guidance of the current Managing Director, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali and his management team, ADB’s newly adopted Strategic Plan in 2023 is poised to take the Bank “Above and Beyond the Predictable.” Our commitment to efficiency, innovation, and social responsibility has paved the way for a dynamic shift in operations, while also fostering growth across the agricultural value chain.



Unlocking the potential of agribusiness financing



Central to our mission is the revitalization of agribusiness financing, cementing our position as a leader in wealth creation across the agricultural value chain. By combining our corporate value proposition of “The People’s Bank” with our tagline/slogan “…truly agric and more,” we have honed our focus on supporting critical activities within the agricultural sector, with our cherished customers being at the centre of all we do.



We have diligently helped to provide market for primary producers and raw materials for agro-processors, catalyzing growth in the agricultural portfolio. Our efforts aligned with the goal of substantially increasing the share of agricultural loans within our total portfolio.



The Bank’s commitment to supporting laudable government policy initiatives such as the One-District-One-Factory Programme (1D1F) highlights our dedication to transformation. Through strategic partnerships, we funded diverse projects such as broiler production, fruit processing, manufacturing, and fish farming. Moreover, recognizing the need for stable raw material supplies, we have taken deliberate steps to support its production, cementing our role as a catalyst for growth.



Collaboration with entities like the Ghana Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agricultural Lending (GIRSAL) exemplifies our commitment to shared risk and shared reward, with ADB expectedly being the lead Bank in terms of the value of Credit Risk Guarantees so far granted by GIRSAL in support of agricultural value chain financing. Achieving a remarkable milestone, our agricultural sector loan portfolio crossed the GH¢1 billion mark, reinforcing our position as the Bank of choice and a leader in the sector’s financial intermediation.



Leveraging technology for seamless banking



Modern banking thrives on innovation, and ADB is no exception. The repositioning of the Bank’s digital and retail banking segments has been marked by groundbreaking strides to enhance convenience and service delivery. By embracing technology, we are revolutionizing the e-business space, offering secure payment solutions that prioritize customer convenience.



Our Internet Banking platform’s upgrade stands as a testament to our quest to enhance seamless service delivery. Through this platform, customers are now enjoying intra-bank and inter-bank funds transfers, bill payment, bulk uploads, and more. The Instant Card Issuance project for GHLink cards has further elevated our customer experience, while instant issuance of Visa Cards will commence at the end of August 2023.



The Bank’s partnership with GhanaPay Gateway has further taken us towards a cash-lite system, enriching the financial landscape. Initiatives such as the paperless deposit project and the strategic involvement of ADB in the Pan African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS) showcase our determination to further modernize banking experience and deepen regional integration in the areas of provision of comprehensive financial solutions and more.



Integrated management for enhanced governance



In the realm of effective management, ADB’s implementation of four management systems shows our readiness for operational excellence. With a focus on embedding these systems into our daily operations, we have achieved compliant status for the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS) to enhance safe and reliable banking.



We recognize the dynamic nature of risk in the financial sector and our responsibility towards our customers. By embracing integrated management systems, we are fortifying the Bank’s foundation, enhancing service quality, and embracing the challenges of the ever-evolving banking industry.



Sustainable banking for a brighter future



Our commitment to responsible banking resonates deeply within our corporate culture. Since the introduction of the Ghana Sustainable Banking Principles, we have taken strides to implement environmental, social, and governance (ESG) considerations into our operations. Our focus on climate change, diversity, equity, inclusion, human capital management, and customer satisfaction demonstrates our quest for sustainable growth.



In line with this commitment, we are embarking on comprehensive awareness and sensitization programs across our stakeholders, including employees, shareholders, and customers. Our dedication to ESG principles stands as a testament to our determination to foster growth and increase returns, while also contributing to a better world.



As we continue to tread the path of transformation, the Agricultural Development Bank PLC’s journey exemplifies innovation, inclusivity, and a resolute commitment to societal welfare.



Our evolving strategies in agribusiness financing, technological integration, integrated management systems, and sustainable banking form the cornerstone of our quest to redefine the banking landscape while fostering holistic growth across sectors. There is no doubt that with our unwavering dedication, we will continue to strive toward a future where banking goes beyond transactions to inspire progress and prosperity for all.