Tracy Ampah shows class at Tennis Chic Mother’s Day Doubles Championship

Tennis News of Monday, 30 May 2022

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Ghanaian tennis youngster Tracy Ampah displayed incredible tennis talent to win the 2nd edition of the Tennis Chic Ghana Mother's Day Tournament.



In the singles category, Tracy Ampah defeated number two contender Lawrencia Aghoghorbia 6-3, 6-2.



Tracy Ampah, a 15-year-old and current student of the Accra Girls Senior High School is part of the team representing Ghana at the Billie Jean King Cup in Marcedonia.



The Sakumono Tennis Club was the hot spot for the tournament which was dubbed; “Mother’s Day Doubles Tennis Championship,” held on Saturday 28th May 2022.

The 2022 edition saw over 65 women participating in the competition at the Sakumono Tennis Club.



The event drew tennis professionals, fans and lovers across the country to participate in the special one-day event.



Precious Nunana and Sedinam Linda also performed remarkably well and the duo managed to help the Ho Tennis Club in the Volta Region win this year’s group event.



The duo beat Eugenia and Afia 9-5 to become the Ho Tennis Club's two time champions. This is the second time the Ho Tennis Club has won it and have by this successful achievement defended their crown from last year.



Mrs. Ruweida Lamptey, Founder of the Tennis Chic Club and a former Beauty Queen says she is supporting women in tennis to help them develop and become world champions.



“I play Tennis myself so I was motivated to do this. Looking at Tennis currently, the buzz is really not on the women’s side and I thought it wise to really make it a very popular sport among women. The focus is on women because we want to bridge that gap and encourage more women to play tennis. Women playing Tennis is beautiful”.



In her bid to get more women to play tennis, she intimated how her outfit scouts and develops talent from schools.



“We scout for talents from schools and organize tournament for girls who want to play tennis,” she said.