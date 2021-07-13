Trabzonspor to accept St Etienne’s offer for Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Trabzonspor will accept an offer by St Etienne for Black Stars striker, Caleb Ansah Ekuban, according to reports.



Ekuban's desire to leave the Turkish club is evident and now looks likely following reports that he has issues with tax officials in Turkey.



Latest reports indicate that one of Ekuban's suitors, St Etienne have submitted a 5 million euros offer to Trabzonspor.



The amount is two million euros less than what Trabzonspor want for the attacker, however, the Super Lig club are willing to accept it.



This is because they know Ekuban is uninterested in staying for another season.



Ekuban is yet to report for pre-season with the club giving him an extended leave.



Caleb Ekuban, who transferred from the English team Leeds United to Trabzonspor in the 2019-2020 season for a transfer fee of 1 million euros, has taken part in 103 matches with the burgundy blue club and contributed 29 goals and 18 assists.



The 27-year-old has one year remaining on his current contract with Trabzonspor.