Trabzonspor continue pre-season training without Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Caleb Ekuban is yet to join Trabzonspor's pre-season training after missing the first day of training last week amid interests from French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne.



Report gathered indicates that Ekuban was excused to deal with some private business and saw his leave extended until July 10 to report.



But the enterprising forward has since not reported for pre-season as the team continues with their preparation for the 2021/22 football season.



Uğurcan Çakır, Abdülkadir Ömür, Marek Hamsik are players who are yet to report to camp with the Ghanaian forward no exception.



Having joined Trabzonspor from English side Leeds in the 2019/2020 season, the 27-year-old has made 103 appearances for the club, scoring 29 league goals and providing 18 assists.



Meanwhile, Trabzonspor is believed to be considering an offer from French Ligue 1 side Saint Etienne over a possible move.