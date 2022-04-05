Trabzonspor chase striker Benjamin Tetteh from Malatyaspor

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Trabzonspor coach Abdullah Avci is a massive fan of Ghanaian striker Benjamin Tetteh. However, because the upcoming season will be fought on three fronts, including the Champions League, the experienced coach desires further offensive line reinforcement.



As Koita's prospects of leaving the squad increased, the name Benjamin Tetteh rose to the top of the list for this role.



It was said that Avci supplied a favourable report for the Ghanaian player, who scored 5 goals in 10 games for Malatyaspor, started the season brightly but then faded owing to the team's loss of momentum.



If Koita agrees to go and Tetteh departs Malatyaspor, whose relegation is nearly imminent, the transfer will take place under the correct conditions.



Benjamin Tetteh joined Yeni Malatyaspor during last year's summer transfer from Sparta Praha for 2 million euros.



The Black Stars striker has played twenty games this season scoring six goals and assisting one goal.