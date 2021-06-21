Trabzonpsor want six million euros for Caleb Ekuban

Sports News of

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish side Trabzonspor will be ready to listen to offers above six million euros from clubs interested in signing Caleb Ekuban in the summer transfer window.



Ekuban, who has a year left on his contract with Trabzonspor until 2022 has become a subject of interest for several clubs in Europe following his explosive performance in the just-ended season.



The 27-year-old had an impressive season with the burgundy-blue club scoring 10 goals in 33 appearances.



His goals contributed a whopping 20 points to Trabzonspor in the Turkish Supaliga.



Ekuban has expressed his desire to play in the French Ligue 1 with the exception of Saint Etienne who have shown strong interest in signing him.



Saint Etienne is prepared to offer four to seven million euros for the Ghanaian forward.



Ekuban has also rejected a move to Italy as clubs such as Fiorentina, Sampdoria have shown interest in signing the forward.



Trabzonspor will be ready to offload Caleb Ekuban should any club meet their asking price.



Ekuban has had stints with Chievo Verona, Partizani Tirani and Leeds